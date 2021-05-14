ST. PAUL — Minnesota's indoor masking requirement lifted Friday, May 14, bringing an end to a coronavirus pandemic protocol that has been in place since last July.

An executive order rescinding the mandate went into effect Friday afternoon, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated citizens can go without masks in most settings. Minnesota health officials still recommend that unvaccinated Minnesotans wear masks indoors, however, and state-instituted social distancing requirements and capacity limits are still in effect until Friday, May 28.

The order signed Friday doesn't affect Minnesota schools, which will follow the state's "Safe Learning Plan" until the end of the academic year. And consistent with the CDC's latest guidance, the order also says to comply with local-level pandemic precautions as well as those implemented by private businesses and workplaces.

Employers in Minnesota may not require their employees to work without masks or in unsafe conditions under Gov. Tim Walz's latest order. Employers can still be reported for harassing workers who continue to wear personal protective equipment. The state eviction moratorium also remains in effect.

The Minnesota Executive Council on Friday also extended the state's peacetime emergency declaration for another 30 days, meaning Walz will hold on to additional emergency powers.

Vaccinated or not, people should still wear masks in crowded indoor settings such as airplanes, buses and hospitals, according to the CDC.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,306

1,306 TOTAL CASES: 592,750

TOTAL RECOVERED: 575,133

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,315

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,283

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,694,014 people, or 61.1% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,259,969 people or 51.2% of residents age 16 and older

