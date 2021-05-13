ST. PAUL — Minnesotans will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor businesses effective Friday, May 14.

Gov. Tim Walz announced late Thursday, May 13, that he would sign an executive order ending the mask mandate, which has been in place since last July. The announcement comes hours after federal health authorities said citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can without face masks in most settings.

In announcing the looser mask guidance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals should continue following state, tribal and local guidelines that require masks and other coronavirus pandemic precautions, and to keep abiding by the guidelines of local businesses and workplaces.

Minnesota's mask mandate was originally slated to lift once 70% of residents older than 16 received at least one dose of the vaccine or by July 1 at the latest. Only 61% of eligible Minnesotans currently fit that bill.

Fifty percent of eligible Minnesotans, meanwhile, have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, about 35% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The Minnesota Executive Council will have to approve the order rescinding the mandate.