ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 919

919 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 26.5 (As of Monday, May 3.)

TOTAL CASES: 590,436

590,436 TOTAL RECOVERED: 573,350

573,350 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6% (As of Monday, May 3.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 471

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,164

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 15

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,255

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,676,694 people, or 60.7% of residents age 16 or older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,199,500 people, or 49.9% of residents age 16 or older

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.