ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, May 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 583
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 28.2 (As of Thursday, April 29.)
- TOTAL CASES: 589,527
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 571,752
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.9% (As of Thursday, April 29.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 481
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,077
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,240
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,667,549 people or 60.5% of residents age 16 or older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,176,494 people or 49.3% of residents age 16 or older
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.