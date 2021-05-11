ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, May 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 583

583 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 28.2 (As of Thursday, April 29.)

TOTAL CASES: 589,527

589,527 TOTAL RECOVERED: 571,752

571,752 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.9% (As of Thursday, April 29.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 481

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,077

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,240

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,667,549 people or 60.5% of residents age 16 or older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,176,494 people or 49.3% of residents age 16 or older

