Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of governors in a virtual discussion highlighting the state's successful vaccination efforts at noon Tuesday, May 11.

They will be joined by Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator; Julie Rodriguez, White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, White House Chair, Equity Taskforce; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine; Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; and Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

