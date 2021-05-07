ST. PAUL — The timeline Gov. Tim Walz laid out for rescinding Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions set into motion Friday afternoon, May 7.

Attendance limits on outdoor gatherings, events and dining lifted at noon, as did outdoor masking requirements for small venues attended by fewer than 500 people. Early curfews for bars and restaurants have been done away with as well.

Additional measures are slated to expire later this month, with the statewide mask mandate set for rescinding as soon as 70% of eligible residents have at least one shot of the vaccine for COVID-19 but no later than July 1.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, May 7. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,453

1,453 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 28.3 (As of Wednesday, April 28.)

TOTAL CASES: 585,677

585,677 TOTAL RECOVERED: 564,326

564,326 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.8% (As of Wednesday, April 28.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 560

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,855

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,216

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,628,044 people, or 59.6% of residents age 16 or older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,069,741 or 46.9% of residents age 16 or older

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.