ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz held a media availability after announcing a timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions in the state Thursday, May 6.

Walz was joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Watch a stream of the announcement and media availability below and read coverage of the announcement here.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.