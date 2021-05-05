ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 5. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,267

1,267 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 29 (As of Monday, April 26)

TOTAL CASES: 582,576

582,576 TOTAL RECOVERED: 562,376

562,376 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.9% (As of Monday, April 26)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 580

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,691

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 17

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,191

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,598,691 people or 58.9% of residents ages 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,007,635 or 45.5% of residents ages 16 and older

