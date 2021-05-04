ST. PAUL — The next round of scaling back of coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Minnesota "should go a long way, I think, to moving things forward," Gov. Tim Walz said.

The new rollbacks will be announced Thursday, May 6, Walz said.

"I think Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a very normal-looking summer," Walz said during a Tuesday, May 4, news conference.

The governor signaled last week that capacity limits and other measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 would soon be loosened as more residents are vaccinated for the disease.

Walz used his emergency powers to loosen restrictions most recently in March, when he lifted the capacity limits and curfews imposed on bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other public-facing businesses. Since then, the share of residents who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has grown to 35.8%.

Approximately 46.5% of Minnesota's total population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, most versions of which require two rounds for full protection.

The governor cautioned Tuesday that COVID-19 will likely require a "low level of maintenance" well into the future and that "we've got just a little ways to go here." But "the finish line is there," he said.