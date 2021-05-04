ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, May 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 998

998 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 29.1 (As of Sunday, April 25.)

TOTAL CASES: 581,335

581,335 TOTAL RECOVERED: 560,733

560,733 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.9% (As of Sunday, April 25.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 575

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,574

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,174

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,589,032 people, or 58.7% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,991,782 people or 45.2%of residents age 16 and older

