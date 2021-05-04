ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, May 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 998
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 29.1 (As of Sunday, April 25.)
- TOTAL CASES: 581,335
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 560,733
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.9% (As of Sunday, April 25.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 575
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,574
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,174
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,589,032 people, or 58.7% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,991,782 people or 45.2%of residents age 16 and older
