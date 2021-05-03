ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 3. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,105

1,105 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.1 (As of Thursday, April 22.)

TOTAL CASES: 580,340

580,340 TOTAL RECOVERED: 559,036

559,036 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.2% (As of Thursday, April 22.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 576

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,370

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 3

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,163

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,584,886 people, or 58.6% of residents ages 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,984,484 or 45% of residents ages 16 and older

