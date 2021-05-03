ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 3. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,105
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.1 (As of Thursday, April 22.)
- TOTAL CASES: 580,340
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 559,036
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.2% (As of Thursday, April 22.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 576
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,370
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 3
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,163
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,584,886 people, or 58.6% of residents ages 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,984,484 or 45% of residents ages 16 and older
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.