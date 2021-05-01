Minnesota health officials reported that 1,723 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 more people have died as of Saturday, May 1.

Two of the people who died were between the age of 45 and 54. Three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Saturday's new cases came off nearly 41,800 newly completed COVID-19 tests.

Another 23,200 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to more than 2.55 million people. More than 1.9 million people have completed their vaccine series.

In Minnesota, 58% of the population age 16 and older and eligible to receive the vaccine has had at least one vaccine dose.

