ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, April 29. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 1,921

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31.8 (As of Tuesday, April 20.)

  • TOTAL CASES: 573,938
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 552,069

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.4% (As of Tuesday, April 20.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 644

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,140

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 15

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,128

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,507,229 people or 56.8% of the state population

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,857,164 people or 42.1% of the state population

With positive coronavirus cases on the rise among young Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz's office is focusing its attention on vaccinating teenagers 16 and older. The campaign to vaccinate teens with Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will go through Saturday, May 1.

