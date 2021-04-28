ST. PAUL — With positive coronavirus cases on the rise among young Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz's office is focusing its attention on vaccinating teenagers 16 and older.

In a Wednesday, April 28, news release, Walz's office said the push to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds comes as statewide coronavirus testing efforts have shown "a significant increase of COVID-19 cases among younger Minnesotans." The campaign to vaccinate teens with Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will go through Saturday, May 1.

Teens 16 and older, as well as their families, can schedule a vaccine appointment at the Mall of America in Bloomington. For those further outstate, Walz's office urged families to use Minnesota's vaccine locator to schedule an appointment at a convenient location.

In Wednesday's statement, Walz emphasized that all Minnesotans over 16 are eligible to receive their vaccines now, and teens "don’t have to wait."

"We’ve made great progress with vaccines and it has made a real impact on the state of the pandemic," he said. "But to get to herd immunity we need to protect as many people as possible, and that includes teens."

For those who can't get a vaccine yet, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan encouraged Minnesotans to continue getting COVID-19 tests so positive cases can be identified and quarantined.