ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, April 28. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,514

1,514 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 32.8 (As of Monday, April 19.)

TOTAL CASES: 572,025

572,025 TOTAL RECOVERED: 550,992

550,992 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.5% (As of Monday, April 19.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 643

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,040

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 22

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,113

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,468,271 people, or 56% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,811,14, or 41% of the state population

