ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, April 28. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,514
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 32.8 (As of Monday, April 19.)
- TOTAL CASES: 572,025
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 550,992
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.5% (As of Monday, April 19.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 643
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,040
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 22
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,113
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,468,271 people, or 56% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,811,14, or 41% of the state population
