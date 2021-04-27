ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 27. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,088

1,088 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 33.8 (As of Sunday, April 18.)

TOTAL CASES: 570,518

570,518 TOTAL RECOVERED: 549,110



549,110 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Sunday, April 18.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 641

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,918

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,091

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,468,271 people, or 56% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,811,147, or 41% of the state population

