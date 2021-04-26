ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 26. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,197

1,197 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 36 (As of Thursday, April 15.)

TOTAL CASES: 569,440

569,440 TOTAL RECOVERED: 547,021

547,021 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7% (As of Thursday, April 15.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 613

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,736

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,079

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,459,499 people, or 55.8% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,805,757 people or 40.9% of the state population

