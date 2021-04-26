ST. PAUL — State health officials confirmed on Monday, April 26 that a child less than 10 years of age died from COVID-19 complications in southwestern Minnesota.
The death was not included in figures released Monday and will be catalogued in a school-specific data release Thursday, April 29. It is believed to be the third COVID-19 death to occur among children younger than 18 in Minnesota since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
No other details were released.
Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 26. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,197
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 36 (As of Thursday, April 15.)
- TOTAL CASES: 569,440
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 547,021
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7% (As of Thursday, April 15.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 613
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,736
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,079
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,459,499 people, or 55.8% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,805,757 people or 40.9% of the state population
