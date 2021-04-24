Following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel's vote on Friday to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Minnesota Department of Health said it expects providers with doses stored away to be able to use them in the coming days.

Before federal government recommended states pause using the vaccine on April 13, the state had just distributed 9,600 doses of the vaccine to providers, according to a news release from the health department.

A warning will be added to its label about a small risk for a rare blood-clotting disorder that has occurred in 15 women. Nearly 7 million people in the United States have received the vaccine.

"While Minnesota is not scheduled to receive any Johnson & Johnson vaccine this coming week, we anticipate the federal supply picking back up in the weeks ahead and we strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get their vaccine so we can finally end this pandemic and enjoy a summer full of brighter days for all Minnesotans," the release read.

On Saturday, April 24, Minnesota health officials reported that another 2,104 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight more people have died.

Those who died ranged between the age of late 50s and late 90s. Four of them were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Saturday's new cases came off more than 44,500 completed tests.

Another 30,700 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 55% of people age 16 and older in the state have had at least one vaccine dose and 40% have completed their series.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.