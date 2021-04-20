ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,189
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 38.1 (As of Sunday, April 11)
- TOTAL CASES: 558,850
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 534,889
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4% (As of Sunday, April 11)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 686
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,282
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,031
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,304,876 people, or 52.3% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,630,982, or 37% of the state population
