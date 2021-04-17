Another 2,429 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, as Minnesota health officials call on travelers to self-quarantine and get tested after traveling out of state.

Four Minnesotans became infected with the P1 variant — first detected in Brazil — while staying in Cancun, Mexico, between March 12-23, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

On April 2 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory urging Americans to avoid travel to Mexico because of its high level of COVID-19 transmission.

"Anyone who has traveled internationally is recommended to test three to five days after return from travel, even if they are vaccinated, and to be on the lookout for symptoms," Minnesota epidemiologist, Richard Danila said in a news release Friday. "If someone has not been vaccinated they should quarantine after return, in addition to getting tested. We ask Minnesotans to do this to protect their families and their communities."

Also on Saturday, Minnesota health officials reported 10 deaths from COVID-19, including one person in their early 40s and two people in their late 50s.

Saturday's new cases came off more than 41,300 completed tests.

Another 42,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Half of the population age 16 and older in the state has received at least one dose, while 35% of that population has completed their vaccine series.

