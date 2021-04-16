ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,299

2,299 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 35.8 (As of Wednesday, April 7)

TOTAL CASES: 552,117

552,117 TOTAL RECOVERED: 524,915

524,915 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4% (As of Wednesday, April 7)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 671

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,856

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,995

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,198,550 people, or 49.8% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,520,026 or 34.5% of the state population

