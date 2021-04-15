ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm and State Epidemiologist, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann, Jonathan Watson, CEO, Minnesota Association of Community Health Centers, and Ann Nyakundi, CEO, United Family Medicine, St. Paul.

Watch a stream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD.

