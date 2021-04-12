ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Monday, April 12, urged athletes and spectators who attended a South Dakota wrestling tournament to get tested for COVID-19 after 16 people that attended the event tested positive.

Minnesota Department of Health officials said they'd tracked a growing number of COVID-19 cases in people who'd attended the Northland Youth Wrestling Association 2021 State Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls. The event that brought in more than 2,000 athletes and spectators took place between March 31 and April 3 at the Premier Center.

Health officials said they'd asked schools to watch for possible cases as Minnesotans from Cass, Le Sueur, Lyon, Morrison, Murray, Rice, Todd, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties had tested positive for the illness after going to the tournament. Eight schools, including six public and two private, had reported cases linked to the event.

“We know that Minnesotans desperately want to get back to doing the things we all love,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said in a news release. “However, COVID-19 is spreading across Minnesota at a high rate. We ask Minnesotans to please be patient and to continue to use prevention measures, and not to gather in large groups of people, particularly indoors, and please continue to wear masks and physically distance."

Health officials said 64 Minnesota teams from 52 counties participated in the tournament. And they encouraged schools to keep up mitigation measures like masking and social distancing as well as monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,994

1,994 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 32.7 (As of Thursday, April 1)

TOTAL CASES: 544,046

544,046 TOTAL RECOVERED: 518,658

518,658 6.7% (As of Thursday, April 1)

Positivity rates in excess of 5% are considered by health officials to warrant concern.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 651

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,255

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 2

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,959

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,084,554 people, or 47.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,420,318, or 32.2% of the state population

