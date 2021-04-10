Another 2,454 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 more people have died from the illness as of Saturday, April 10.

A Stearns County resident in their early 30s was among the people reported dead from COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The other 11 people ranged between the age of early 60s and early 90s.

Saturday's new cases come off roughly 35,700 completed tests.

Another 54,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of people with one dose to 1.99 million.

Of those age 16 and older in Minnesota, 45% have had at least one dose of a vaccine and almost a third of people have completed their vaccine series.

