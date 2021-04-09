MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,659

2,659 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31.6

TOTAL CASES: 537,838

537,838 TOTAL RECOVERED: 512,029

512,029 6.6

Hospitalizations, deaths

MOST RECENT COMPLETE NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 71

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 595

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,106

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,932

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,940,020 and 44% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,285,918 and 29.2% of population

