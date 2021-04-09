MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,659
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31.6
- TOTAL CASES: 537,838
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 512,029
6.6
Hospitalizations, deaths
MOST RECENT COMPLETE NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 71
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 595
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,106
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,932
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,940,020 and 44% of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,285,918 and 29.2% of population
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.