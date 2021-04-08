MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, April 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2535

2535 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.2

TOTAL CASES: 535,182

535,182 TOTAL RECOVERED: 510,959

510,959 6.4%

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 4

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 565

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,968

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 14

TOTAL DEATHS: 6922

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,900,190 and 43.1 % of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,247,037 and 28.3 % of population

