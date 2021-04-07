MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 7. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,004

2,004 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 29.1

TOTAL CASES: 532,658

532,658 TOTAL RECOVERED: 509,834

509,834 6.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 6

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 538

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,888

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 19

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,908

The state on Wednesday reported the highest number of deaths in a single day since March 11.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,871,809 and 42.4 % of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,218,484 and 27.6% of population

The state is approaching one-third of all Minnesotans fully vaccinated and has likely surpassed one half of all of those eligible for vaccine in the pipeline, given that the state is currently only vaccinating those over 16.

