MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 6. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,014

3,014 TOTAL CASES: 530,662

530,662 TOTAL RECOVERED: 508,094

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,781

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 4

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,889

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,841,585

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,192,051

