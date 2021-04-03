Minnesota health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, April 3.

Another 2,075 Minnesotans have tested positive. Saturday's new cases came off more than 35,500 completed tests.

The state remains above the safety threshold of a 5% testing positivity rate.

Another 11 people have died from COVID-19. Those who died ranged between the age of late 60s and early 90s. Four lived in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Nearly another 45,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state's daily vaccine data.

More than 1.7 million Minnesotans have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 40% of the state's population.

A quarter of the state's population has completed their vaccine series.

