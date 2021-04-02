MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 2. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,553
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 24.6
- TOTAL CASES: 524,203
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 501,188
5.5%
After weeks of sub-threshold status, the state continues to remain above the 5% threshold of concern for the test positivity and the 10 per 100,000 threshold of high risk for new cases per 100,000.
Hospitalizations, deaths
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 5
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 449
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,476
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 4
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,864
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,720,753 and 39% of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,088,327 and 24.7% of population
