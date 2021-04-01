MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, April 1. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,140

2,140 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 23.5%

TOTAL CASES: 521,667

521,667 TOTAL RECOVERED: 500,351

500,351 5.4%

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 7

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 435

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,388

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 6860

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,682,491 and 38.1% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,057,844 and 24% of population

