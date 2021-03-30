ROCHESTER, Minn. — One million Minnesotans have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process, the office of Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, March 30.

The news comes on the first day in which all residents over 16 are now eligible to obtain vaccine for COVID-19.

“Each person vaccinated moves us one step closer to getting back to normal,” Walz said in a statement. “One million Minnesotans completing the vaccine process is a remarkable milestone on the day all Minnesotans age 16 and older can get in line. Now, we’re ready to make sure everyone can get the relief from a life-saving shot so we can get back to all the things and people we’ve missed, and end this pandemic together.”

The first-term DFL governor and Tim Pawlenty, the state's most recent former Republican governor, planned to be vaccinated together later Tuesday afternoon.

"Minnesota reported more than 70,000 vaccines administered on Saturday and Sunday," the Walz statement said, "the two highest days on record. The seven-day average for doses administered is now more than 44,000 per day, an all-time high."

Monday, another 40,897 residents in Minnesota were vaccinated with either a first or second dose. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,278

1,278 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 21.6 as of March 21

TOTAL CASES: 517,881

517,881 TOTAL RECOVERED: 498,103

498,103 5.2%

The seven-day rolling average has recently passed 5% which is a threshold of heightened caution for health officials as it indicates significant community transmission.

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 357

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,222

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 1

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,836

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,637,718 and 37.1% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,003,310 and 22.7% of population

