MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, March 29. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

RELATED: Minnesotans 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,550

1,550 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 19.3

TOTAL CASES: 516,608

516,608 TOTAL RECOVERED: 496,763

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.7%

The test positivity rate In Minnesota at the end of March remains below the five percent threshold that health officials value as a marker for containment of spread, but has climbed in recent weeks as more contagious new variants continue to spread.

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 18

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 343

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,085

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,835

After peaking last fall and remaining high into late December, deaths from COVID-19 have steadily dropped and remained in the single digits for the better part of March.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,609,277 (28.9% of state population)

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 990,854 (17.8% of state population)

This week marks the start on Tuesday, March 30, of universal eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine for adults in Minnesota. The state anticipates an uptick in shipments but providers will likely continue to prioritize by age and underlying illness. To register for notification when vaccine is available visit the state of Minnesota vaccine connector at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.