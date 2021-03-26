Walz announced Thursday evening that all Minnesotans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 30. The announcement comes as Minnesota maintained its top ranking this week for percentage of population vaccinated.

Walz was joined by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Chief Quality Officer for MHealth Fairview Dr. Abraham Jacob.

Watch a video of the discussion below and skip ahead to view the media availability they held afterward.

