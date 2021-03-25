ST. PAUL — Minnesotans 16 years old and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, March 30, Gov. Tim Walz will announce on Friday, March 26.

The expansion of eligibility puts Minnesota well ahead of its vaccination schedule.

"The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine by April, and as Minnesota has become a national leader in getting shots into arms quickly," Walz's spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in a Thursday afternoon, March 25, news release. "This week Minnesota was ranked number one in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered to Minnesotans. The state has vaccinated 80% of our seniors, outperforming the nation, and has also vaccinated at least two-thirds of our school and child care personnel.”

Walz will address the state at 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the release.

Currently, vaccinations are limited to Minnesotans 65 or older, targeted essential workers, and people with underlying or rare conditions or disabilities that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19.

The state had targeted May-June for opening vaccinations for people age 16 and older with underlying health conditions, and those age 50 and above regardless of health condition, according to the state's COVID-19 response website.

As of Tuesday, the state reports that 3,321 Minnesotans ages 16-17 have received at least one dose of vaccine. Another 448,278 residents ages 18-49 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Currently, about 27% of the state population has received a first dose of vaccine; 16% have received the completed series of vaccine, according to the state health department.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of May 1 for states to provide the vaccine to anyone who wants.

