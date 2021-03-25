ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 on Thursday, March 25.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann, MDH Office of Health Facility Complaints Director Lindsey Krueger, President and CEO of Leading Age Minnesota Gayle Kvenvold, President and CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota Patti Cullen and Director of Senior Living for StuartCo Matt McNeill.

Watch a stream of the event below

