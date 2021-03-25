ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, March 25. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,857
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 4.6% (As of Tuesday, March 16)
- TOTAL CASES: 510,398
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 492,058
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 18.8 (As of Tuesday, March 16)
Health officials on Thursday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 infections since mid-January.
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 332
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,936
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 16
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,814
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,475,130 people, or 26.5% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 878,469 people, or 15.8% of the state population
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.