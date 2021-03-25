ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, March 25. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,857

1,857 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 4.6% (As of Tuesday, March 16)

TOTAL CASES: 510,398

510,398 TOTAL RECOVERED: 492,058

492,058 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 18.8 (As of Tuesday, March 16)

Health officials on Thursday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 infections since mid-January.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 332

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,936

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 16

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,814

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,475,130 people, or 26.5% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 878,469 people, or 15.8% of the state population

