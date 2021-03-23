ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, March 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 870
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 17.5 (As of Sunday, March 14)
- TOTAL CASES: 507,231
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 490,340
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.5% (As of Sunday, March 14)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 325
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,797
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,789
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,437,931 people, or 25.8% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 854,827, or 15.4% of the state population
This story will be updated.
