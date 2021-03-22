ST. PAUL — The first non-holiday report of zero COVID-19 deaths since mid-April was released Monday, March 22, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,152

1,152 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 17.5 (As of Sunday, March 14)

TOTAL CASES: 506,376

506,376 TOTAL RECOVERED: 489,279

489,279 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.5% (As of Sunday, March 14)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 318

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,661

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,782

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,430,349 people, or 25.7% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 850,829 people, or 15.3% of the state population

