ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, March 22. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,152
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 17.5 (As of Sunday, March 14)
- TOTAL CASES: 506,376
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 489,279
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.5% (As of Sunday, March 14)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 318
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,661
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,782
The first non-holiday report of zero COVID-19 deaths since mid-April was released Monday, March 22, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,430,349 people, or 25.7% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 850,829 people, or 15.3% of the state population
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.