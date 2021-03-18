FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Ken Larson of Otter Tail Lake strolled into Fargo Veterans Affairs Medical Center's vaccination clinic set up in Fergus Falls like he was headed for a bingo game Tuesday, March 16, but this was no ordinary day.

Everyone at the clinic seemed to know it was Larson's 100th birthday. In fact, they made him cupcakes and a special sign along with his second shot of vaccine.

"Never thought I would get shot on my 100th birthday," Larson said.

When he was born, the 1919 pandemic was just ending. Later Larson was in World War II as part of the Military Police at Fort Snelling. The longtime salesman wind surfed into his 80s and hasn't ruled out taking it back up this summer. This winter, he speared northern and knows all the hot spots in Otter Tail County. He still goes deer hunting every year as well.

"I got a small one this year," Larson said. "I didn't want a big one. Out of 12 (hunters) I was the first one who got one, so I did all right."

He also has a love of karaoke, and enjoys the Hank Williams song, "Your Cheatin' Heart."

After a quick happy birthday from the nurses, Larson enjoyed some of the more than 100 cupcakes that were there.

"The VA takes good care of me," Larson said just before noticing the cupcakes that were waiting for him. "Oh, look at those cupcakes!"

So far, the Fargo VA has vaccinated 9,000 veterans.