ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,046

1,046 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 15.1 (As of Monday, March 8)

TOTAL CASES: 499,962

499,962 TOTAL RECOVERED: 484,819

484,819 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4% (As of Monday, March 8)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 282

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,459

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,756

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,284,612 people, or 23.1% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 746,829, or 13.4% of the state population

