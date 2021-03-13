Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, March 13. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,191

1,191 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Wednesday, March 3)

TOTAL CASES: 496,395

496,395 TOTAL RECOVERED: 481,167

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 240 (as of Friday, March 12)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,269

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 4

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,741

Saturday's four new deaths were in Becker, McLeod, Ramsey and St. Louis counties. Three of the people who died lived in private residences and one lived in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,205,342 people, or 21.7% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES: 683,034 people, or 12.3% of the state population

Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that restrictions for restaurants, bars, salons and entertainment venues will be loosened as vaccinations become more widespread across the state and cases continue to stay relatively low. Beginning Monday, March 15, occupancy allowances will be increased, while requirements for masks and social distancing will stay in place.

