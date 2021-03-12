Walz was joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Watch a stream below and catch up on the latest health news here.

View Walz's earlier announcement on loosening COVID-19 restrictions below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.