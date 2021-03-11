ST. PAUL — State health authorities on Thursday, March 11, identified the first person in Minnesota known to have contracted a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was initially discovered in South Africa.

The infected individual is in their 40s and resides in the Twin Cities area, according to a State Department of Health news release. The individual has not been hospitalized but their situation is being monitored by health officials.

The variant, officially known as B.1.3.5.1, is believed to be more transmissible than the common strain of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Thursday's announcement makes Minnesota the 22nd state to have identified an instance of the variant, which nationally has afflicted 91 people.

It comes days after an outbreak of another highly transmissible variant first discovered in the United Kingdom was reported in Carver County, also part of the Twin Cities metro area.

Health experts do not yet know for certain whether the vaccines developed to prevent against COVID-19 are effective against the B1351 variant. According to Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the variant itself has been known to mutate in a way that affects antibodies, possibly hindering the ability of vaccines and previously sickened COVID-19 patients to ward off infection.

Such a specific mutation is believed to be affecting the individual with the B1351 variant in Minnesota. The person initially took ill on Jan. 24 and was tested for COVID-19 days later.

Subsequent lab tests later confirmed their illness to be associated with the variant.

The case of the variant in Minnesota did not involve international travel but was, however, identified in an individual who may have been exposed by another person who did recently travel out of the country, according to Thursday's news release. Health officials are investigating the matter.

The discovery of the variant nevertheless underscores the importance of being cautious about travel during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lynfield.

"It’s important to limit travel during a pandemic as much as possible and if you must travel, it is important to follow public health guidance on getting tested prior to travel, using careful protective measures during travel, and quarantining and getting tested after travel," she said in a prepared statement.

Pandemic travel and testing guidelines can be found online at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,096

1,096 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.4 (As of Tuesday, March 2)

TOTAL CASES: 494,106

494,106 TOTAL RECOVERED: 479,713

479,713 3.5% (As of Tuesday, March 2)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 236

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,177

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 19

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,724

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,129,967 people, or 20.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 642,701, or 11.6% of the state population

