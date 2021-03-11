ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, March 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,096
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.4 (As of Tuesday, March 2)
- TOTAL CASES: 494,106
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 479,713
3.5% (As of Tuesday, March 2)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 236
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,177
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 19
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,724
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,129,967 people, or 20.3% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 642,701, or 11.6% of the state population
