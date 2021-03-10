ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 10. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 922

922 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (As of Monday, March 1)

TOTAL CASES: 493,013

493,013 TOTAL RECOVERED: 479,267

479,267 3.5% (As of Monday, March 1)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 243

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,142

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,705

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,101,353 people, or 19.8% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 615,432 people or 11.1% of the state population

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.