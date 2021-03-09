ST. PAUL — Another 1.8 million Minnesotans are set to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, the state announced Tuesday, March 9, with front-line workers and those with preexisting conditions set to be next in line for a shot.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday morning said the state had reached a goal of vaccinating 70% of adults 65 and older and that milestone kickstarted the next two rounds of vaccinations. With more doses expected to come into the state in coming weeks, the governor said Minnesota would expand eligibility to certain age groups and people working in certain professions, as well as to those with more significant health risks.

The new groups join health care workers, seniors, school workers and child care providers in their eligibility for a vaccine. Those groups will continue to be vaccinated as the new tiers come online for access, Walz said. And those with the highest risk of developing severe complications if they contract COVID-19 will be prioritized for the vaccinations.

"If you're sitting out there today listening to or reading this and you're 71 and you're still waiting, you are still our priority," Walz told reporters. "What we're doing now is just making sure that that highway just expanded a couple more lanes, that it's going at full speed, that Minnesota's still within the top four or five in the nation at getting this out."

The next tier of Minnesotans to get the shot would include those with health conditions that can spur severe complications from COVID-19 including sickle cell disease, cancer and chronic lung disease, those with rare medical conditions or disabilities, and food processing workers would be next in line to receive the vaccination, he said. Those groups could see vaccines reached their arms in the next two weeks, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

And adults 45 and older with one or more underlying medical conditions, Minnesotans 16 and older with two or more health conditions, those 50 and older living in multi-generational housing and agricultural workers, airport staff, child care workers, correctional facility workers, first responders, restaurant workers and others were set to become eligible starting Wednesday, March 10.

The second group could see full vaccination within four to six weeks unless distribution of doses from the federal government changes from current rates, Malcolm said. Assuming that timetable holds, all other Minnesota adults could become eligible for a vaccine late next month, she said.

“By the time we’re through with that next larger group, the next announcement would be for pretty much everyone else,” Malcolm said.

Walz urged Minnesotans to sign up for the Minnesota Vaccine Connector to be alerted when openings for a shot became available near them and suggested that they reach out to their physicians or employers as well about potential vaccination openings. Supply of new doses was set to expand around the state, Malcolm said, and public health officials were aiming to increase worksite opportunities to administer the vaccinations and more options for those with limited options for transportation.

The news of expanded access to the vaccinations again prompted a call for Walz to ease restrictions related to COVID-19 spread on businesses and social interactions. And Walz said the state would have guidance within days about whether the Twins could start their season with fans in the stands.

Republican lawmakers said the state's declining COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths paired with increasing vaccination numbers signaled that Minnesota should start dropping restrictions and allow more workers to return to work in-person and businesses to open at a higher capacity. House Republicans have proposed a plan to fully reopen businesses by May 1.

"If we're going to react to a spike, we also need to react too when our numbers are plummeting," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, told reporters.

