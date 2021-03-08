ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as Monday, March 8. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 473

473 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.6 (As of Feb. 24)

TOTAL CASES: 490,483

490,483 TOTAL RECOVERED: 476,856

476,856 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3.6% (As of Feb. 24)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 223

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 25,982

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,556

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,072,260 people, or 19.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 592,134, or 10.6% of the state population

